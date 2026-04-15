‘Will never allow this to happen in J-K’: Omar Abdullah says won’t tolerate jungle raj after man ‘assaulted by cow vigilantes

A day after 30-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Chopan went missing while allegedly being chased by cow vigilantes in Ramban, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that “jungle raj” will not be tolerated in Jammu and Kashmir.
Urging Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is in charge of law and order in the Union Territory, to take strict action against those involved, Abdullah said, “We are keen to have a peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, but there are some people who want to establish jungle raj here and vitiate the atmosphere of this place. They do not want peace and would like to see communal conflict in this region.”
Terming Chopan’s disappearance as “murder”, the Chief Minister said that while he is in power, those who want to use religion as an excuse to mar the atmosphere in J&K would not be permitted to do so. “I will never allow this to happen in J&K,” he said.
Speaking at a government event in Bijbehara town in Anantnag, he also urged the L-G to send out a clear message that this kind of violence has no place in the UT.
Tanveer Ahmad Chopan of Pogal village was bringing cattle in a pick-up vehicle from Jammu on Sunday, when, at Digdole near Ramban in the afternoon, some alleged cow vigilantes in two vehicles started chasing and pelting stones at him. They eventually intercepted his vehicle near Maggarkote. After allegedly being assaulted, Chopan purportedly ran down the road and jumped into a nullah. He has been missing since then.
As news of the incident spread, locals blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Maggarkote in Ramban district in protest.
Assuring them of a fair and transparent investigation, officials announced the constitution of a special investigation team headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Banihal, Surinder Singh Biloria.
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Four people have been arrested in the case so far, police said, identifying them as Surjeet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Digvijay Singh and Kewal Singh, all residents of Ramban.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More