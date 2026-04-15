‘Will never allow this to happen in J-K’: Omar Abdullah says won’t tolerate jungle raj after man ‘assaulted by cow vigilantes

A day after 30-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Chopan went missing while allegedly being chased by cow vigilantes in Ramban, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that “jungle raj” will not be tolerated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Urging Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is in charge of law and order in the Union Territory, to take strict action against those involved, Abdullah said, “We are keen to have a peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, but there are some people who want to establish jungle raj here and vitiate the atmosphere of this place. They do not want peace and would like to see communal conflict in this region.”