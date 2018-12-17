Will move Supreme Court if triple talaq ordinance is passed in Rajya Sabha: AIMPLB

CALLING THE triple talaq ordinance “anti-Shariyat and anti-Muslim women”, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said it will move the Supreme Court if the ordinance is passed in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter session.

On September 19, the Union Cabinet had passed the ordinance to amend provisions of the Triple Talaq Bill. It was later signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

In August 2017, a five-judge constitution bench had set aside the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat, through which Muslim men divorce their wives by uttering “talaq” three times in quick succession. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Ordinance 2018 states that instant triple talaq has been made illegal and void, and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. To prevent any misuse of the law, the government had also included certain safeguards, such as a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

“There is a time period for an ordinance to be passed, and if it doesn’t in that time period, it has lapsed. The court said that if the ordinance has lapsed, then nothing will happen. But in case, unfortunately, the bill is passed and accepted, we will challenge it in Supreme Court. This is not just against the shariyat, but also against women. Women themselves are saying that the bill is not acceptable to them in this format. We have also made a committee which has been given the responsibility of meeting leaders of secular parties and asking them not to let the ordinance pass in Parliament,” said AIMPLB member Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas while briefing the media in Lucknow Sunday.

Speaking on the Ayodhya land dispute issue, Ilyas said that the AIMPLB executive committee’s stand on the issue is clear. “The court’s final verdict would be acceptable to us. The Supreme Court should put a restriction on speeches and comments made on the issue by influential speakers from the other side. The government should also take notice of this…,” he added.

Asked to comment on the recent ‘Dharma Sabha’ organised by the VHP in Ayodhya, Babri Masjid Action Committee convenor Zafaryab Jilani, who is also a member of the AIMPLB, said, “We have already said that we will obey what the Supreme Court decides. The whole country has to obey. About the Dharma Sabha, we have nothing do with that. We have not voiced any reaction to that because it is not apt for us. However, we feel that the government should take action against those who are doing things like this. Even the Supreme Court should take note of it.”

“The Supreme Court has already said that the Ramjanmabhoomi movement can be a party’s movement, but it cannot be government’s movement as any government here is bound by secularism, which is a basic feature of this country’s constitution,” he added.