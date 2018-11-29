Justice Kurian Joseph retires today: ‘Will miss your Lordship’s smile’

Justice Kurian Joseph, who retires Thursday after a tenure of over five years in the Supreme Court, spent his last working day on the bench with Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul in Court 1. Lawyers paid their respects to Justice Joseph saying that they will miss his smile the most.

“We are going to miss your Lordship’s smile said Attorney General K K Venugopal.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said, “May I request the CJI that the replacement is also a judge with the same smile.”

Justice Joseph is among the top 10 judges with the maximum number of judgments authored, as per the list compiled by LawConsult. He is the only sitting Supreme Court judge on the list. Having written 1,034 judgments so far, he stands at number 10. Some of Justice Joseph’s more memorable judgments include those on triple talaq, National Judicial Accountability Commission (NJAC), and the Nagaraj review (the SC/ST judgment).

Justice Joseph was among four senior judges of the Supreme Court who had held a press conference in January this year to highlight certain issues in the judiciary. Along with Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokur, the unprecedented move had sent ripples across the country. Chelameswar is now retired.