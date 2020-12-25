Will march from Gandhi Ashram to Raj Ghat, hold indefinite fast: Shankersinh Vaghela

Vaghela, who was recently ousted from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Gujarat, said that farmers from Gujarat have expressed wish to join the agitation in Delhi. (File)

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Thursday announced that he will launch a march from Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad to Raj Ghat in New Delhi on December 26, after which he will hold an indefinite fast in support of the farmers’ agitation if the union government doesn’t repeal the new farm laws.

Speaking at his residence in Gandhinagar, Vaghela said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government has been “demonising farmers” after they launched agitation against the farm laws.

“BJP ministers and leaders are busy calling the farmers terrorists, Naxals, Khalistani supporters or anti-nationals and there has been no attempt from their side to have a dialogue with the agitated farmers. I had earlier given an ultimatum till December 25 to the union government to pay heed to the demand of the farmers and pull back the three new farm laws,” Vaghela told The Indian Express.

“We will see whether the BJP respects the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as December 25 is his birth anniversary. If the government fails to come up with a decision, I will march from Gandhi Ashram to Raj Ghat with 100 volunteers and farmers… We will travel by road from Ahmedabad to Delhi and then organise an indefinite fast,” he added.

Vaghela, who was recently ousted from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Gujarat, said that farmers from Gujarat have expressed wish to join the agitation in Delhi.

“At least 400-500 farmers from Gujarat are already part of the ongoing protests in Delhi and at least a 1,000 more are willing to join. But I told them that there is no need for them on December 26 as I will march with only 100 people,” said Vaghela.

Vaghela also produced a letter he had written to SN Shrivastava, police commissioner, New Delhi, seeking permission to hold an indefinite fast at the Rajghat.

“We will also take permission from Ahmedabad Police here… The time of dialogue with the Centre is over and now the ball is in their court,” said Vaghela when asked about whether he will speak with the Union government in Delhi on the farmers’ agitation.