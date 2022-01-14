Will mandate 6 airbags in vehicles that can carry up to 8 passengers: Nitin Gadkari

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will issue a draft notification making it mandatory for automobile manufacturers to provide a minimum of six airbags in vehicles that can carry up to eight passengers, union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

In a series of tweets on Friday, he said his ministry had already mandated the implementation of fitment of the driver airbag with effect from July 1, 2019 and front co-passenger airbag with effect from January 1, 2022.

“In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers, I have now approved a Draft GSR (General Statutory Rules) notification to make a minimum of 6 airbags compulsory,” Gadkari said.

He also said in order to minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions on the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments, it has been decided that four additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category.

” …i.e two side/side torso airbags and two side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers. This is a crucial step to make motor vehicles in India safer than ever,” he said.

To be clear, an M1 category vehicle means a motor vehicle which is used for the carriage of passengers, comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat.