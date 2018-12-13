Will man involved in 1984 riots be made CM: HS Phoolka on Kamal Nath

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka Thursday claimed there was “strong” evidence of Congress leader Kamal Nath’s involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and said the wheel of justice was yet to turn against him.

Nath has emerged as the front runner for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister. “There’s ample amount of evidence against Kamal Nath and the wheel of justice is yet to turn against him. Now, it is up to (Congress President) Rahul Gandhi to decide whether he wants a man who was involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh,” Phoolka told PTI.

The senior advocate, who has been representing victims of the riots in court cases, had earlier this year said that instead of punishing leaders involved in the anti-Sikh riots, the Congress had elevated and promoted them.

“They were made ministers and given plum posts,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga claimed the Congress is aware of Nath’s involvement in the riots and that was why he was “removed” as the Punjab in charge of the Congress before assembly elections in that state in 2017.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should register his protest against the party’s decision to make Nath the Madhya Pradesh CM and should resign if Gandhi does not agree to his demand.

Punjab AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu claimed Nath is yet to come clean on these charges levelled against him. He said whether Nath is to be appointed Madhya Pradesh chief minister is Congress party’s “internal matter”.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also alleged that Nath had a hand in the anti-Sikh riots that broke out in the national capital following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

“Whenever the Gandhi family comes to power, it protects the perpetrators of the 1984 riots. Now Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family are rewarding Kamal Nath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh…,” Sirsa told reporters.