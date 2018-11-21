Will make efforts to see that non-Congress, non-BJP govt is formed at the Centre: K Chandrashekhar Rao

TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday alleged that both the Congress and BJP tried to wield control on states by usurping their rights and said he would make efforts to see that a non-Congress, non-BJP government was formed at the Centre.

Advertising

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief was addressing a campaign rally for the December 7 state assembly polls. “BJP and Congress are brothers. One is saffron flag and another is tricolour flag. There is no other difference. By converting states into municipalities, by usurping state’s rights, they are wielding control in a such a way that justice is not done to people in the states,” he said.

“If that situation is to be changed, regional parties’ influence will have to increase on Centre. Definitely, nobody can stop even if they come in the way. Let us make an effort after this elections to get a non-Congress, non-BJP government at the Centre,” he said.

Such an effort would not only help the state but also benefit the entire country, he said. Influencing national politics did not mean that he would shift to Delhi, he said.

Advertising

He also criticised the BJP-led NDA government for allegedly not agreeing to the state’s demand to increase reservation for STs. “We are a new state. The population of our tribals increased, I am asking what is the problem for Narendra Modi, to give our reservation. Is it a disease?” he said.

Rao, who addressed several campaign meetings Wednesday, stepped up attack on Telugu Desam Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly trying to hurt Telangana’s interests.

“Voting for Naidu (TDP) amounts to stalling Palamuru lift irrigation project in Telangana. It is the Congress leaders who are bringing Naidu on their shoulders,” he claimed.

The TDP is part of the “grand alliance” which also includes the Congress, CPI and TJS for the Assembly polls.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy dismissed Rao’s attack on Naidu. “Did Naidu come in the way of implementing TRS’ election promises like three acres of land to Dalits, construction of double bedroom houses for poor, increasing reservation for Muslims and tribals?” Reddy asked.

“Why is Rao, who had earlier asked why should he be concerned about the alliances of others, is now worried about alliances of other parties?” the Congress leader said.