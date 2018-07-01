Will make diesel rates in Haryana ‘cheapest’ in India, claims Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the Jankranti Yatra on Saturday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the Jankranti Yatra on Saturday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The anaaj mandi (grain market) in Nuh’s Punhana wore a celebratory look on Saturday as people from the town and adjoining areas gathered to watch former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda address a public meet. On the third phase of his Jankranti Yatra, Hooda promised that the cost of diesel would be the lowest in Haryana.

“Diesel prices were once the lowest in Haryana with VAT 8.24 per cent, but under the BJP government, this has been hiked to 17.5 per cent. If voted back into power, the Congress will slash taxes on diesel by 50 per cent, and make diesel in Haryana the cheapest in the country again,” the Congress leader said.

Hooda reiterated that the Congress would increase old age pension to Rs 3,000. He added that the party would waive loans of farmers and the poor, “like we have done in the past”. “The only achievement of this government has been to inaugurate projects initiated by the previous government. The BJP was elected on the promises of acche din, but farmers, traders, labourers, government employees, everyone is in distress,” he told the crowd, which had waited restlessly as he arrived after a delay of close to three hours.

Hooda also slammed the state government for “failing” to control law and order. “Criminals were afraid to enter Haryana in my term, but the state has now become number one in crime. The BJP has its government in Goa and one of their own ministers said they would not allow Goa to become another Haryana,” he said, referring to a statement made by Goa minister Vijai Sardesai earlier this year.

The former CM said the Centre could also be accused of the same thing, citing a recent survey by Thomas Reuters Foundation that ranked India as the most dangerous country for women.

