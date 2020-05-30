Will make data on train deaths public: Railways

Many passengers have been attended to by Railway doctors, 31 successful deliveries have been done, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said. (Representational Photo) Many passengers have been attended to by Railway doctors, 31 successful deliveries have been done, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said. (Representational Photo)

The Indian Railways has said it is compiling reports of deaths on board Shramik Special trains with help from state governments and that it would later make the data public.

“I understand that they (passengers) are travelling in desperate times. Each death is investigated. We are compiling the data on deaths and the reasons behind the dates from state governments… I don’t want to comment on this without correct numbers,” Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said at a press conference.

At least nine passengers on board Shramik Specials to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have died so far. The Railways has said that many of them had pre-existing illnesses and were returning after surgery/treatment.

“Indian Railways has a control system; the train is immediately stopped if someone is found ill and doctors try to save their lives. Many passengers have been attended to by Railway doctors, 31 successful deliveries have been done. In many cases they were sent to the nearest hospital base,” Yadav said.

Defending Railways in the face of criticism over delays by Shra-mik Specials, Yadav said these were not regular trains and they could be extended or short-terminated. He also said complaints from passengers about lack of food and water aboard specific trains have been investigated and it was found that there were no discrepancies in supply of meals.

