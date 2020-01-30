Will look into allegations of MLA against officers: Haryana Home Minister

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (File) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (File)

A DAY after JJP MLA from Tohana Devender Babli called the ruling dispensation in Haryana the “most corrupt” and alleged non-cooperation by a section of officers in his constituency, state Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday came out in Babli’s support and said he would act on the latter’s complaints.

Vij told The Indian Express, “Devender Babli met me today and narrated certain issues. I told him that if he has any specific complaints against any officer he can give it to me in writing and I shall act on it. If any officer is found guilty, he shall not be spared.”

He added, “Regarding the issue of non-cooperation of officers, I have personally spoken with the Fatehabad superintendent of police and given him directions to extend due respect to MLAs. I have also asked the home secretary to issue directions to all districts asking officers to follow protocol and extend due courtesy and respect to the elected representatives. As such the stature of a MLA is even above that of the chief secretary, and the officers should follow it. No defiance shall be tolerated.”

Expressing his anguish citing non-cooperation from officers in his constituency, Babli had told this newspaper on Tuesday, “I feel ashamed at being a legislator.”

He had also accused Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala of “intimidating officers” in Tohana constituency where Babli had defeated Barala in the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls by a margin of over 52,000 votes.

Reacting to Babli’s accusations that he misused official machinery, Barala on Wednesday told The Indian Express he had done nothing wrong. “My life is an open book. Anybody can level any number of allegations on me. Time always respond to all the questions raised. The truth shall always prevail,” he added.

