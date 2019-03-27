Will lift ban on Jamaat-e-Islami if voted to power: Mehbooba Mufti

PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that if her party is voted to power, they will lift the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K).

“Recently it was ordered to shut down the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) schools, orphanages and offices. They didn’t dare to come out themselves at that time (to protest). They were in a difficulty and no one talked about it. Only PDP came forward. We didn’t allow their schools, their orphanages to close down. When time will come and we will have power, we will end this ban,” Mufti said at a public rally in Baramulla on Tuesday.

The former chief minister also said that turning the state into a prison will not solve the Kashmir problem. “The Kashmir issue is an ideology; it can only be resolved through an ideology, and not by prison,” said Mufti.

On February 28, the MHA declared Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir as an “unlawful” association, banning it under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Mufti told reporters that the NIA came to Kashmir during the Congress and National Conference government in 2009. She said her party didn’t field candidates from Udhampur and Jammu parliamentary constituency so that there is no division of secular votes.

While welcoming reports about Pakistan looking to open a pilgrim corridor to Sharda Peeth (in PoK), Mehbooba said it is a welcome step and is good for J&K and Kashmiri Pandits.

At the rally, Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig also offered legal assistance to JeI and Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front(JKLF) to challenge the ban. On January 31, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah had said that if elected to power with a majority, his government would revoke the J&K Public Safety Act.