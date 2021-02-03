Will let lawyers meet trio held with Kappan on way to Hathras: UP to court

Siddique Kappan (with cap), secretary of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, and three others who were held with him being taken before a court in Mathura. (PTI)

THE Uttar Pradesh government has agreed before the Allahabad High Court to allow lawyers to meet the three men arrested in Mathura along with journalist Siddique Kappan while they were on way to Hathras to meet the family of a Dalit woman who was murdered after allegedly being gangraped.

Of the three, Atiq-ur-Rahman and Masood Ahmed are members of the Campus Front of India (CFI), the students’ wing of the Popular Front of India, and the third person – Alam – was driving the car in which they, along with Kappan, were travelling to the victim’s village.

Booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as well as IPC Sections dealing with sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, among others, all four are lodged in Mathura jail.

“After we raised the issue that (the) jail superintendent was not allowing lawyers to meet the three youths, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal submitted that the counsel may meet the petitioners in jail according with the jail manual. We will soon visit to meet the three men,” defence counsel Shashwat Anand said.

The court passed the order on January 28 but it was loaded on the website yesterday, Anand said.

The court has fixed February 4 as the next date of hearing.

The four men were detained by Mathura police at Maant toll plaza on October 5. A day later, they were booked for allegedly being part of a larger conspiracy behind their visit to Hathras.

A case was lodged under IPC Sections 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, etc) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and the UAPA.

On direction of the state government, Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force is investigating the case.