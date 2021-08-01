Will leave politics, quit as MP: Supriyo on FB

In West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, BJP pitched Babul Supriyo as its candidate from the Tollygunj constituency. (File photo)

BJP Lok Sabha MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday posted on social media that he is quitting politics, indicating that it may have something to do with losing a berth in the Union ministry recently.

In a Facebook post written in Bangla, Supriyo stated that he is not joining any other party, and if one wants to do social work, one can do it without being affiliated to any party.

On losing ministerial berth, the singer-turned-politician wrote, “Kintu ekta proshner jabab amake diyey jete hobe, because it is pertinent. Prashno uthbe kenoi ba rajniti chhaarte gechhilam? Mantritto chole jawar satha tar ki kono samparka achhe? Haan achhe. Kichhuta toh nischoi ache (But I have to answer a question since it is pertinent. Questions will arise why I am quitting politics. Is there any link with losing ministerial berth? Yes there is. To some extent there is).”

The two-time Lok Sabha MP from Asansol in West Bengal was among those dropped from the Union council of ministers in the recent reshuffle. He was formerly a Minister of State (Environment, Forest and Climate Change).

Supriyo stated in his post that there were differences between him and some Bengal BJP leaders even before the state elections this summer. In some cases he was at fault and in others some state party leaders were to be blamed, he wrote, adding that disagreements between senior leaders had a negative effect on party workers at the ground level. He wrote that since such differences are unwanted, he is leaving.

Asked about Supriyo’s social media post, Lok Sabha MP and West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “He is still our party colleague and MP.”

Trinamool Congress MP and political rival Sougata Roy said, “I met him at the Central Hall (of Parliament) a few days ago. He looked sad. I would request him to stay in politics at least until 2024; he is still an MP. But it is his personal decision.”

Supriyo also wrote that he had approached Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in the last few days, expressing his desire to quit politics, and the two leaders dissuaded him each time.

Along with a song by Hemanta Mukherjee, Supriyo stated: “Chollam. Alvida, Sobar kotha shunlam — Baba, ma, stree, kanya, du akjon priyo bandhibandhab. Sobtuku shune bujhe anubhab korei bolchi — onno kono dole jachchhi na. TMC, Congress, CPI(M) kothao na. Confirm korchhi keu amay dakeo ni amio jacchi na (Goodbye. I am leaving. Listened to what my father, mother wife and daughter had to say. Spoke with a friend or two. After evaluating and understanding everything (I am leaving). I am not going to any other party — TMC, Congress or CPM…nowhere. I can confirm no one called me and I am not going anywhere).”