Will leave Left Front if CPM allies with Congress, says Forward Bloc

Left Front partners CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc are reluctant to enter into the same. (Source: Wikicommons) Left Front partners CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc are reluctant to enter into the same. (Source: Wikicommons)

The Forward Bloc has threatened to leave the Left Front if the CPM enters into an electoral alliance with Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Forward Bloc state secretary Naren Chatterjee told The Indian Express that they have already conveyed their decision to the CPM’s state leadership.

“We have reservations about an alliance with the Congress. We had said that such an understanding would bring doom to the Left parties and they would not benefit from it. Yet, the CPM is keen on having an electoral understanding with them. Yesterday we told the CPM leadership that we will be forced to come out of the Left Front is they go with the Congress,” Chatterjee further said.

The Forward Bloc, along with CPM, CPI and RSP, constitutes the Left Front. The biggest Left Front partner, CPM, has been advocating the need for an electoral understanding with the Congress in 2019 to defeat both BJP and TMC.

Left Front partners CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc are reluctant to enter into the same.

“In the 2016 Assembly elections, there was an understanding between the Left and Congress. But what happened after that? The Congress benefited the most after getting our votes. If such an alliance is repeated then we will face further electoral debacles in the state,” Chatterjee said.

Senior CPM leader Rabin Deb said discussions are on with other Left Front partners. “They (Forward Bloc) have expressed the views of their party. There is nothing wrong in that. However, discussions are on with them on this issue. It is too early to draw any conclusion,” Deb told The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App