Will launch peaceful struggle for Article 370 if SC doesn’t restore it, says Apni Party chief

JAMMU AND Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said they will launch a peaceful struggle for restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution if Supreme Court did not restore it.

“We have full confidence that Supreme Court will restore it [Article 370] and if it does not do it, we will fight the way we did for land rights,” he said, referring to the government allowing only UT’s domiciles to own land in Jammu and Kashmir. “We will in a peaceful manner convince the Prime Minister that it is in the interest of our people,” he said.

He also demanded the government resume the 149-year old Darbar Move practice. Pointing out that the biannual move of the civil secretariat between Jammu and Srinagar brings people of the two regions closer to each other, he asserted that the people of Kashmir cannot be separated from the people of Jammu.

Various deputations on Tuesday called on the Apni Party president at the party office in Gandhi Nagar and apprised him of issues being confronted by them. Their main concern was about stopping the Darbar Move practice, commercialisation of historic Mubarak Mandi Palace, issues faced by the business community among others.

Pointing out that Durbar Move boosts economic activity in Jammu for six months and vice versa, Bukhari said the traders believe that if the practice resumes, they will be able to overcome the financial losses they suffered following the August 2019 developments.

Expressing displeasure over an attempt to convert Mubarak Mandi Palace into a hotel, he said that the deputations which met him expressed anger over the government’s decision.

“It is unfortunate that the decision to convert our heritage site into a hotel is taken by those who do not know about our history and historical importance of the Mubarak Mandi Palace,” he said, and sought the intervention of the Lt Governor into the matter.

Bukhari’s demands came a day after he threatened that his party members in theDDCs will resign as they were allegedly not being allowed to deliver by the UT administration.