Will join legal battle to free temples in Varanasi and Mathura: Akhara Parishad

Evening aarti being performed by priest at a ghat in Varanasi. (File Photo)

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Monday said that they would initiate a campaign to “free Hindu temples” of Varanasi and Mathura on the lines of Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

At a meeting attended by the chiefs of all 13 akharas and chaired by parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri in Prayagraj, a resolution for the same was passed.

“Today, we passed a resolution to free the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Krishna Janambhoomi in Mathura. The Muslim attackers and terrorists destroyed our temples during the Mughal era and built mosques or maqbaras. Just like the sant community ran a campaign for the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and the matter was solved, we are determined to do the same in Varanasi and Mathura. The Akhara Parishad will also get FIRs registered in Varanasi and Mathura related to the destruction of Hindu temples,” Giri told The Indian Express.

He said the akharas will take the help of Hindu outfits like Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to “fight a collective legal battle to free the temples”.

“During the digging of the ground at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, remains were found confirming that our temples were destroyed and a mosque was built over it. Same thing happened in Mathura. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad will become a party in the case and will fight the legal battle with full commitment. We will not take any unconstitutional route. We are confident that the decision will be in our favour,” he added.

Giri said that the legal recourse will be pursued only after the parishad holds talk with the Muslim religious leaders and reach an agreement. “We would try to convince Muslim religious leaders that their ancestors had made mistakes and they should be corrected. Muslims should themselves destroy the mosque and build a temple instead. This will show their greatness. If not, then we will go to the judiciary and whatever they decide should be accepted by everyone,” said Giri.

Among the other decisions taken at the meeting was issuing an appeal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to not prohibit the annual Magha Mela due to the Covid pandemic. “Requests to allow parikrama in Prayagraj will also be made with an assurance that only a handful of saints will participate in the same,” it said.

Magha Mela is an annual festival held in the month of January or February on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj.

