Will join farmers’ protest outside Dushyant Chautala’s house: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav

SWARAJ INDIA PRESIDENT Yogendra Yadav has announced that he will join farmers’ protest to be held in front of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s residence at Sirsa on October 6.

The farmers, who are agitating against three farm laws, have announced to stage a protest in front of Chautala’s residence demanding his resignation like they protested in front of Badals’ residence seeking resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet.

“It is unbecoming of a descendant of Chaudhary Devi Lal that he keeps sitting on the chair when the government is removing the roof from the head of the farmer. Do you love the chair or the farmer? The farmers of Haryana will come to your home to ask this question. I will also be with them,” commented Yadav in a tweet addressed to Dushyant Chautala on Monday.

“Farmers will neither forget nor forgive leaders and parties that claim to represent the farmers and who helped enact these anti farmer laws,” commented Yadav in another tweet calling for “a boycott of leaders like Dushyant Chautala by the farmers”.

Dushyant has been accusing the opposition for misleading the farmers adding “a doubt was created in the minds of farmers that they are going to lose Minimum Support Price (MSP) of their crops”. A few days ago, Dushyant had condemned the police action on farmers at Kurukshetra’s Pipli on September 10. His younger brother, Digvijay, had even gone to meet an injured farmer, and stated that “lathicharge on farmers was equivalent to lathicharge on the Devi Lal family”.

When asked about the planned protest in front of his residence, Dushyant had told The Indian Express on Sunday: “I will be happy to meet them, greet them and assure them that the crops will be purchased at the rate of MSP from October 1.”

