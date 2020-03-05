Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Must Read

Will inquire into CAG objections on Shivaji memorial tendering procedure: Maharashtra govt

Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan said a policy decision will be taken on the project after the inquiry.

Written by Vishwas Waghmode | Mumbai | Published: March 5, 2020 3:11:48 am
Maharashtra government, CAG objection Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, Shivaji Maharaj Memorial project, Shivaji Memorial project Arabian Sea, Ashok Chavan, indian express Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan said a policy decision will be taken on the project after the inquiry. (File photo)

THE Maharashtra government Wednesday said an inquiry will be conducted into the objections raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) about the tendering procedure of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial project in the Arabian Sea. Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan said a policy decision will be taken on the project after the inquiry.

Chavan was replying to a starred question raised by NCP legislator Hemant Takle in the Legislative Council.

Several petitions, Chavan said, are pending in courts on the environmental issues against the project. While the work on the project has been stopped since last year, there has been no major progress in the memorial’s actual work in the last five years, he added.

In December, The Indian Express reported on the CAG report’s findings highlighting how the previous BJP government’s decision to reduce the cost of the proposed memorial by negotiating with the lowest bidder and changing scope of work has “vitiated the tendering procedure and defeated the objective of transparency in tendering process”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement