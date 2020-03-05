Will inquire into CAG objections on Shivaji memorial tendering procedure: Maharashtra govt

Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan said a policy decision will be taken on the project after the inquiry. (File photo) Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan said a policy decision will be taken on the project after the inquiry. (File photo)

THE Maharashtra government Wednesday said an inquiry will be conducted into the objections raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) about the tendering procedure of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial project in the Arabian Sea. Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan said a policy decision will be taken on the project after the inquiry.

Chavan was replying to a starred question raised by NCP legislator Hemant Takle in the Legislative Council.

Several petitions, Chavan said, are pending in courts on the environmental issues against the project. While the work on the project has been stopped since last year, there has been no major progress in the memorial’s actual work in the last five years, he added.

In December, The Indian Express reported on the CAG report’s findings highlighting how the previous BJP government’s decision to reduce the cost of the proposed memorial by negotiating with the lowest bidder and changing scope of work has “vitiated the tendering procedure and defeated the objective of transparency in tendering process”.

