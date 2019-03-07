Will increase OBC quota to 27 per cent in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday announced that the 14 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will be increased to 27 per cent but did not reveal the details. Chief Minister Kamal Nath made the announcement at a public meeting in Sagar after distributing loan waiver certificates to eligible farmers.

Advertising

Nath also announced that the government will implement the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) in government jobs, and emphasised that the government is committed to provide opportunities to all sections of society.

Madhya Pradesh has not implemented the EWS quota as yet. Responding to questions on the floor of the Assembly, the government had said that a sub-committee will be appointed to implement the quota but did not give any timeframe.

SCs and STs at present get 16 per cent and 20 per cent reservation, respectively, in the state.

Advertising

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said the two announcements were not backed by any order or circular, and alleged that the announcements have been made to beat the election model code of conduct that is likely to kick in a few days.