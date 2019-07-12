Will increase ‘interoperability, information-sharing’ with Indian Armed Forces: US General

Toggle Menu
General Mark A Milley, who has been nominated as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in response to written questions for his confirmation hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

General Mark A Milley has been nominated as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (File)

The Pentagon will prioritise increasing “interoperability and information-sharing capabilities” with the Indian Armed Forces, a top American General told lawmakers.

“If confirmed, my strategy would be to continue to bolster and maintain continuity of the defense relationship with India through our existing bilateral military-to-military dialogues as well as participation in senior-level meetings such as the 2+2 ministerial,” General Milley said on Thursday.

“Specifically, I will prioritize increasing our interoperability and information-sharing capabilities with the Indian Armed Forces,” he added.

If confirmed by the Senate, Milley would replace General Joseph Dunford as Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

