Will hold two-hour dharna everyday on tracks: KMSC

Officials urge farmers to lift dharna from tracks at Jandiala railway station, Tuesday. (Express photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) has decided to hold two-hour dharna on train tracks near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar everyday. KMSC is only farm body continuing with its protest on tracks saying it will not allow passenger trains.

“We will not allow passenger trains. Our agitation has exposed Captain Amarinder Singh. He passed three Bills to declare himself as ‘Punjab Da Rakha’ (Protector of Punjab). But in the manner the state government stoked its machinery to defame us and end our dharna on tracks, it has shown how he is working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to snub farmers’ protest,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of KMSC.

“We are staging our dharna at some distance, but we will hold two-hour dharna between 2 pm to 4 pm on tracks everyday. It will be our symbolic protest,” said Pandher.

Earlier in the day, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira reached Jandiala Guru to urge the KMSC to allow movement of Golden Temple Mail, which had reached Beas railways station.

Golden Temple Mail runs between Mumbai and Amritsar. It reached Beas at 3 am. As soon as KMSC came to know about it, its activists came on the railways track. Earlier they were sitting on dharna at some distance from railways track.

The rail authorities later diverted Golden Temple Mail via Tarn Taran to reach Amritsar.

