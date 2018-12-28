Will hold Bhima Koregaon event even without police nod: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army said it would proceed with its programme in Pune as planned on December 30, even if the police deny permission for the same. Ahead of the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, the Bhim Army has planned a massive gathering on December 30, to be addressed by its leader and founder, Chandrashekhar Azad. The outfit has also planned a programme in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on December 31. The Dalit leader has planned to visit Jaystambh in Perne village and shower flowers on it from a helicopter on Januray 1.

Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe said: “Permission for Bhim Army’s programme has not been granted till now. The file is in process.”

Datta Pol, the Pune unit chief of Bhim Army, said: “It has been over a month since we sought permission from the Pune City police for our programme. But the police have neither denied permission nor have they allowed us yet. This is being done deliberately. Our preparations are on and we are not going to cancel our programme. If we do not get police permission, we will still carry on with our programme and are ready to face legal action later.”

Pol, however, said that SPPU has allowed Azad’s interaction with students at 4 pm on December 31. “We have held multiple meetings with police authorities to seek their permission. But nothing has been done as of now. We will be meeting the police again,” said Pol.

He said that along with Azad, the Bhim Army’s national president, Vinay Ratan Singh, other leaders Manjit Notiyal and Kamalsingh Waliya, history researcher Sarfaraz Shaikh and an orator Amol Mitkari — who is known to have close association with Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade — would attend the ‘Bhima Koregaon Sangharsh Mahasabha’ on December 30.

It may be recalled that the Bhim Army had actively participated in the Elgaar Parishad, held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31 last year, which, according to the Pune City Police, had been organised allegedly in accordance with the banned CPI-Maoists. In the FIR lodged in connection with the Elgaar Parishad, the city police have so far booked 22 persons, including Sudhir Dhawale, one of the key organisers of the event, for allegedly supplying funds from the banned Maoist party to the event.

Recently, Dhawale had written a letter to Azad, claiming “they have been framed” by the police to “save Hindutva leaders responsible for January 1 violence”. Dhawale has requested Azad to speak in their support during his speech in Pune.