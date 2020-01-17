Piyush snubbing Bezos will help make India $5 trillion economy: Chidambaram quips

Former Union minister P Chidambaram took a dig at Commerce minister Piyush Goyal for snubbing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (File/Express photo/Renuka Puri) Former Union minister P Chidambaram took a dig at Commerce minister Piyush Goyal for snubbing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (File/Express photo/Renuka Puri)

Former Finance minister P Chidambaram took a jibe at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for snubbing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, saying it will help in making India a $5 trillion economy and boost India’s imports and exports.

“The snub will reverse the five successive month decline in Imports and the eight successive month decline in exports,” Chidambaram said, adding “the Commerce Minister should snub more people to boost Imports and Exports.”

Commerce Minister snubbing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos makes for a great headline in the world’s media. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 16, 2020

Hours after Bezos said the firm would invest $1 billion into India to “digitise” micro, small and medium enterprises, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal reacted Thursday saying Amazon is not doing India “a great favour” by investing in the country.

Taking a dig at the NDA government’s ambitious project to turn India into a $5 trillion economy, Chidambaram said Goyal should further snub Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella as it did Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee and Jeff Bezos. “Commerce Minister first snubbed Nobel winner Dr Abhijit Banerjee. After Bezos, he should snub Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella in order to make India a $5 trillion dollar economy,” he tweeted.

Bezos’ visit comes at a time when the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation into alleged malpractices by Amazon India and Flipkart insofar as deep discounting and preferred selling of mobile phones are concerned.

The antitrust body ordered the probe on a complaint by an MSME body, which alleged that both the retailers were engaged in deep discounting and preferred selling of mobile phones and related accessories “which have led to a foreclosure of other non-preferred traders or sellers from these online marketplaces”.

Subsequent to Goyal’s statement, Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge, Foreign Affairs Department of the BJP expressed his displeasure with the Washington Post, a newspaper owned by Bezos, and its reporting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He told The Indian Express: “While Mr Bezos is so positive about India and its democracy, I want to say that he should give the same message to his people at Washington Post. I think Washington Post is one-sided and biased against Modiji. I would, however, like to say that I am not against Amazon and I am a happy customer of Amazon.”

