Will give Rs 25 cr to Rlys: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (File) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (File)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday asked his government to give Rs 25 crore to the Railways from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the transportation of 14.13 lakh migrants to their homes amid the lockdown.

The funds are being given to the Railways at a time when the ticket fare for the journey is being charged from the migrants itself.

According to an official release from the state government, Gujarat has run the maximum number of Shramik trains which stands at 971 till May 28.

