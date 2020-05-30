Follow Us:
Saturday, May 30, 2020
COVID19

Will give Rs 25 cr to Rlys: Vijay Rupani

The funds are being given to the Railways at a time when the ticket fare for the journey is being charged from the migrants itself.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: May 30, 2020 5:11:32 am
coronavirus, gujarat cm, vijay rupani, railway cm fund, cm relief fun to railways in gujarat, migrant workers, migrant workers transportation cost, indian express news Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (File)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday asked his government to give Rs 25 crore to the Railways from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the transportation of 14.13 lakh migrants to their homes amid the lockdown.

According to an official release from the state government, Gujarat has run the maximum number of Shramik trains which stands at 971 till May 28.

