Will give legal help to Nishads booked for clash: Priyanka in Prayagraj

Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met Nishad community members in Prayagraj and promised them “legal help” in cases related to a scuffle with the police and damage to their boats on February 5.

A case under rioting, attempt to murder and illegal mining charges was lodged against 10 identified and around 150 unidentified people after a clash between the police and Nishads in Prayagraj. The police have claimed that local residents attacked JCB machines to oppose the administrative action against illegal sand mining.

Several leaders, including BJP’s Piyush Ranjan Nishad, have alleged police brutality and claimed that the police damaged 18 boats owned by the community. Several members of the Nishad community were injured in the alleged police action. The police have denied the charges.

Speaking to people from the Nishad community on Sunday afternoon, Priyanka said, “You said you need help in courts. I will talk to Kapil Sibal sahib, Salman Khurshid sahib and Abhishek Manu Singhvi sahib. They will help you. Our Congress workers and leaders will help you here.”

She thanked the people for inviting her and said, “I am here to understand your problems. Last year, when I had gone for Ganga yatra, you were with me. I have been explained how you used to get allotments and that you had certain freedom. This happened because the government in the past understood your problems. The environment, rivers and jungles, and the people staying near them have the right to these resources.”