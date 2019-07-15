Will give free safety kits to sanitation workers in Delhi, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

Toggle Menu
Speaking at a workshop organised by the Delhi Jal Board at Talkatora Stadium, Kejriwal said it feels dejected to hear about the deaths of sanitation workers.

“We are concerned about the lives of sanitation workers and will give free safety kits to those working in Delhi so that no mishaps happen,” Kejriwal said. (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said his government will give free safety kits to sanitation workers in the national capital.

“We are concerned about the lives of sanitation workers and will give free safety kits to those working in Delhi so that no mishaps happen,” Kejriwal said.

Around 4,000 workers joined the workshop.

“We have organised a one-day workshop to enhance the skills of sanitation workers and make them aware about the use of safety kits. There are around 12,000 sanitation workers with DJB and around 4,000 joined the workshop,” said Vice Chairman of DJB Dinesh Mohaniya.

“Earlier, there were only 50 percent sewer lines in Delhi and in our tenure, it has gone up to 80 percent,” the chief minister claimed.

Kejriwal also spoke about the work done by his government on potable water supply in the city.

“In the last 70 years, only 58 percent colonies in Delhi had the facility of potable water supply lines but we have increased it to 93 per cent and in the next one year, every colony would have it,” he said.

