Will give boost to maritime economy … opportunities wide open: Andhra CM

Promoting brand Andhra Pradesh as a desired destination for investment and trade on a global platform, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday explained in detail the trade opportunities in various sectors.

Addressing delegates of over 30 nations at the Diplomatic Outreach Programme at Vijayawada, jointly organised with the Economic Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Reddy also defended his government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) made by the previous government, and the law to provide 75 per cent reservation to locals in industries.

The 974-km long coastline would shore up an array of opportunities in development of ports besides aquaculture giving a boost to blue economy, he said.

“We would love to collaborate in infrastructure development, setting up oil refineries, steel plants, and water management, interlinking of rivers as ours is a riparian state, clean drinking water plants and reforms in transport system by phasing out diesel-run buses and moving on to energy-powered buses,” he said. “We also plan to give a boost to maritime economy where the opportunities are wide open for investment.” Ambassadors and diplomats of countries like South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Botswana, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, UK, Denmark, Indonesia, Australia and few other countries attended the event.