Will force Modi govt to repeal ‘black’ farm legislations: Maharashtra Congress

Farmers protest outside Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi against the legislations

As part of its campaign to mobilise support against the Narendra Modi government’s farm legislations, the Congress Thursday organised joint virtual farmers rallies from six different locations across Maharashtra.

Addressing the main rally at Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, All India Congress Committee’s state in-charge HK Patil said the legislations were to the detriment of farmers and would benefit a few corporates who “helped the BJP in buying MLAs and MPs from other parties”.

He also said the Congress will force the Modi government “repeal the black legislations”. Patil claimed Modi had been “anti-farmer since his days as chief minister in Gujarat”.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, former CM Ashok Chavan, and AICC’s Rajeev Satav were the other speakers at the rally. Thorat said, “The laws will have far reaching consequences for the farmers.” “By killing the Congress-created market committees, the BJP is encouraging black marketing. The BJP is reversing laws passed by the Congress to make labourers and farmers slaves of corporates…,” he said. Chavan alleged that the Centre was bringing back the zamindari system.

At the Aurangabad rally, Amit Deshmukh, Basavraj Patil, Satej Patil, Vishwajeet Kadam and Prithviraj Patil addressed the virtual gathering. At Amravati, Yashomati Thakur, at Nagpur Vijay Wadettiwar and Nitin Raut, Muzaffar Hussain at Konkan addressed the rally. The party claimed that the rally saw participation of 10,000 villages via LED, LCD TV screens and was also live streamed on the social media profiles of the Congress.

