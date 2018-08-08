Will fix potholes on Mumbai-Goa highway by Sept 5: Govt, NHAI

National Highway Authority of India National Highway Authority of India

The state government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday filed affidavits before the Bombay High Court, giving assurance that they would fix the potholes on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway by September 5.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Owais Anwar Pechkar, a resident of Chiplun city in Konkan region, seeking directions to expedite the widening of National Highway-66 into a four-lane road. A regular commuter on the Mumbai-Goa highway, Pechkar alleged that the Centre, NHAI and the state government have made no initiatives to fix and cover the potholes on NH-66, which is prone to accidents.

An affidavit filed by Vivek Nawle, superintendent engineer of National Highway Circle Mumbai, stated that the potholes on the national highway will be filled by the appointed contractors with appropriate materials as per good industrial practices before September 5.

Last week, an affidavit filed by Prashant J Fegade, General Manager (Tech) with NHAI, had stated that by September 5, the road will be in a traffic worthy condition with necessary safety measures in place ahead of the Ganpati festival next month. The bench accepted the affidavits and posted the petition for further hearing on September 10, when the NHAI and the government file compliance reports.

