Will find way: Khattar on BJP and JJP alliance

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Monday hinted at the possibility of an alliance between BJP and JJP in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

“As of now, JJP has said that it will contest the (Delhi) polls on its own. However, their (JJP leadership’s) talks have taken place at the level of central leadership. We will find a way and would like the BJP to gain power. I believe JJP will be cooperative, rest time will tell,” said Khattar while addressing the media in the capital Monday.

JJP’s Dushyant Chautala Monday said that “it will be clear in coming days whether we will contest as alliance partners or independently”.

