Dabholkar murder case: Will file chargesheet in one month, CBI tells Bombay HC

The CBI told the Bombay High Court on Monday that it will file the chargesheet in the killing of Narendra Dabholkar before a competent court within a month.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel was hearing petitions filed by family members of Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, seeking the court’s supervision in probes conducted by central and state agencies.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told court that the search for the weapons that may have been used in Dabholkar’s killing will be concluded in four weeks and the chargesheet will be filed before the extended date.

Ashok Mundargi, the senior counsel for the state SIT, told the court that though progress has been made in the Pansare murder probe, two absconding accused are still untraceable.

Meanwhile, advocate Abhay Nevgi, representing Pansare’s family, asked that the probe agencies be changed. The bench said, “On oral submissions and without any basis…we are not inclined to consider such a request. As and when any written applications, supported by an affidavit is filed, we would consider this…”