‘Will file 100 cases against him’: Himanta hits out at Harsh Mander after FIR in Delhi over ‘miya’ remarks

On Saturday, referring to this complaint filed by Mander, Sarma said, “He has filed just one case against me. Just see, I will file at least 100 cases against him now as I have the necessary materials for it.”

After Delhi-based social activist Harsh Mander filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for “inflammatory hate speech”, Sarma on Saturday said he would file “at least 100 cases” against Mander.

Earlier this week, Mander had filed a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station in Delhi, seeking the registration of an FIR under sections of BNS pertaining to promoting enmity, assertions prejudicial to national integration, statements conducive to public mischief, and acts intended to outrage religious feelings. Delhi police have said they are looking into the complaint.

In the complaint, Mander refers to Sarma’s statements made on January 27, when he urged people to “trouble Miyas”, referring to Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam. He also said that “4-5 lakh Miya votes will have to be cut” when a Special Intensive Revision is held in Assam, and that arrangements were being made to make sure “they are not able to vote in Assam” by filing objections against them during the ongoing Special Revision process.