Will fight Himachal polls under Jai Ram’s leadership: JP Nadda

Putting an end to all speculation, BJP president J P Nadda Sunday said the party had no plans to replace Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, adding that the forthcoming state Assembly polls will be contested under his leadership.

Nadda said this when asked about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia’s claim that Union minister Anurag Thakur will replace Jai Ram Thakur as the state CM. “There is no possibility of replacing Jai Ram Thakur,” he said. He added: “Under his leadership, the government is doing well. The government will run under his leadership even in the future.”

To another question, Nadda said none of the state ministers will be changed. He, however, said around 10-15 per cent sitting BJP MLAs may not get ticket in the elections.

“BJP is a dynamic party. Considering the ground reality, decisions are taken here. In BJP, ten per cent tickets have always been changed…Ten to 15 per cent BJP MLAs did not get ticket in the UP Assembly elections and it is likely to happen here too,” he said.

Asked if BJP will enforce conditions like one-family,one-ticket rule and if it will give a ticket to former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, he evaded a direct reply.

Regarding the demand for restoration of old pension scheme, Nadda said that resolving the problem was a priority for the BJP.

Nadda also exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge as one of the main political parties in Punjab. He said the BJP used to contest only 23 of 117 Assembly seats in Punjab as a junior alliance partner but in the recently held elections there, it contested on 68 seats as a senior alliance partner.

“So, the BJP will emerge as a major ideological alternative in Punjab in the next elections,” Nadda added.

The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for later this year. Nadda said that the state government and the party organisation were working in “full coordination”. He also said that the party will return to power in the state. —WITH PTI INPUTS