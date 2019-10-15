Will fight and win the next war with indigenous weapon systems: Army Chief to DRDO

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the armed forces will fight and win the next war with the indigenous weapon systems and pitched for greater inclusion of home-grown technology in the forces. The General was addressing the 41st DRDO Directors Conference in New Delhi.

“India is one of the largest importers of weapons and ammunition, and after 70 years of Independence, it is not a very proud statement to make. But in the past few years, it is changing. DRDO is striving to ensure our requirements of services are met with home-grown solutions. We are confident that we will fight and win the next war with the indigenous weapon system,” the Army chief said.

In his address, he also said the development of weaponry and other systems should be done keeping “future warfare” in mind. “And, if we are looking at the contours of future warfare, it may not necessarily be contact warfare. So, there is a realm of non-contact warfare. We need to start looking at the development of cyberspace, space, laser, electronic warfare and robotics and along with that Artificial Intelligence (AI),” Rawat said.

Apart from the Army chief, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy were also present on the dais on the occasion. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the guest of honour at the inaugural session of the two-day event held at the DRDO Bhawan in the national capital.

The defence minister also pitched for working on the indigenous system towards making the country “fully self-reliant”. “All stakeholders must come together and hold interactions and come up with action plans as far as research is concerned, so as to increase our defence capabilities to take India to a new height,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, NSA Doval said, to make a strong and secure India, the role of DRDO would be very important.