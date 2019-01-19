Toggle Menu
Will extend 33% quota to women in Assembly: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly on Friday, Gehlot said that this has been the wish of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for a long time, and hence the state government will pass a proposal to this effect.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has decided to extend 33 per cent reservation to women in the state Assembly. (Express file photo/ Representational)

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has decided to extend 33 per cent reservation to women in the state Assembly.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly on Friday, Gehlot said that this has been the wish of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for a long time, and hence the state government will pass a proposal to this effect.

“Rahul Gandhiji wants 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and in Vidhan Sabhas and the issue has been raised by Sonia Gandhi ji; and after constant struggle the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha and is pending in Rajya Sabha. So, he wants the Congress-ruled states to also pass this proposal,” Gehlot said.

Referring to a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, he said, “So, yesterday we took this policy decision that we will begin the exercise to pass this proposal.” Gehlot, however, did not elaborate if the proposal will be passed in the ongoing session.

