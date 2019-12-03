Will expel infiltrators by 2024 polls: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday set a 2024 deadline for implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, stating that “each and every infiltrator” will be sent out of the country before the 2024 parliamentary election.

Advertising

At a rally in Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum, Shah said: “Please tell me if the infiltrators should be sent away or not. Sisters and mothers, please tell me… the Congress says don’t implement NRC, don’t send infiltrators… We will implement NRC in the entire country and send each and every infiltrator outside the country by the 2024 elections.”

Raking up the Ayodhya dispute, Shah alleged that the Congress made attempts to thwart the hearing in the Supreme Court. “Congress leaders would tell the Supreme Court that there is no need for hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi case. With your (people’s) backing, we submitted that it be taken forward, and the result is that the apex court has ruled that only a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya,” he said.

Shah said that national issues like uprooting terrorism, Maoism and construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya were as important in the Jharkhand elections as local matters like development.

Advertising

He added that the Raghubar Das government was corruption-free. “In the last five years of the Raghubar Das government, there were zero instances of corruption. There has been no allegation of corruption against him,” he said.

Referring to the “vikas ki Ganga” flowing in Jharkhand because of the “double engine” growth the Centre and the state governments had ushered in together, Shah said the Modi government built AIIMS in Deoghar, and it will now construct an airport there and also in Bokaro, Dumka and Jamshedpur. —With PTI inputs