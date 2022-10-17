Will examine if a 16-yr-old Muslim girl is competent to marry: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will examine the question whether a Muslim girl who had attained 16 years of age is competent to enter into a contract of marriage with a person of her choice given the ban on child marriages.

Issuing notice on a plea by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) challenging the June 13, 2022, judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowing this, an SC bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka also appointed Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao as amicus curiae in the matter.

Appearing for the Commission, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it is a “serious issue” given its likely impact on child marriages and also the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He urged the bench which, however, said it will examine the issue in detail.

The HC had allowed this citing Muslim Personal Law while disposing of a protection plea of a Muslim couple wherein a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl had approached the HC for protection of their life and liberty from family members. The couple were the petitioners in the case.

The petitioner couple, through their counsel, contended that in Muslim law, puberty and majority are one and the same, and that there is a presumption that a person attains majority at the age of 15 years. They further contended that a Muslim boy or Muslim girl who has attained puberty is at liberty to marry anyone he or she likes and the guardian has no right to interfere.

The HC in its order had said “the law is clear that the marriage of a Muslim girl is governed by the Muslim Personal Law. As per Article 195 from the book ‘Principles of Mohammedan Law’ by Sir Dinshah Fardunji Mulla, the petitioner No. 2 (girl) being over 16 years of age is competent to enter into a contract of marriage with a person of her choice. Petitioner No.1 (boy) is stated to be more than 21 years of age. Thus, both the petitioners are of marriageable age as envisaged by Muslim Personal Law…”