Will eradicate nawab-nizam culture from Hyderabad: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah at a roadshow in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the ruling TRS in Telangana and AIMIM have entered into a secret pact.

“We don’t have a problem if TRS has a tie-up with AIMIM. But why hide it? Why doesn’t the TRS have the guts to accept that they have an understanding with AIMIM?” he asked.

“Aap dono aapas mein secretly ilu ilu karte ho lekin bahar nahi bolte ho (You are interacting secretly but not making it public),” Shah told reporters during his visit to Hyderabad ahead of the elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Expressing hope that the city will elect a BJP mayor, Shah appealed to the citizens to give the party one chance.

“Hyderabad can become a global IT hub but the TRS and AIMIM who rule GHMC failed to develop proper infrastructure. Recently, the city got flooded and 7 lakh families were affected. During the last six years, the TRS and AIMIM failed to lay even a single new stormwater drain or desilt the existing ones,” he said.

“The AIMIM encourages encroachment everywhere, including on water bodies, which block the flow of water causing the flooding. If BJP comes to power in GHMC, we will demolish all the illegal structures blocking rain water so that the city is saved from flooding in future. Give us one chance. We will eradicate the nawab-nizam culture and convert Hyderabad into a modern city. We want to take Hyderabad from dynasty rule towards democracy. We want to make it a progressive city. Give BJP one chance,” Shah added.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his handling of the floods, the Union Home Minister said, “Where was KCR when half the city was flooded? The localities opposite the CM’s residence were also affected but he was missing in action, neither did he call a meeting of GHMC officials or corporators.”

He also participated in a roadshow at Warasiguda in Secunderabad and offered prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Devi Temple in Old City.

Campaigning for the GHMC elections ended Sunday and polling for the 150 seats will be held on December 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.