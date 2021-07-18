Will ensure this session is peaceful, says Bihar Speaker

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha has assured Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of a “safe and peaceful” monsoon session which is scheduled to start from July 26.

The remarks come a week after Tejashwi said he and his party MLA were afraid of entering the House after what happened during the last session — 12 opposition MLAs protesting against the passage of a new police Bill were marshalled out of the House following a scuffle between the treasury and opposition benches.

“We want assurance of the safety of our MLAs in the upcoming session,” he had said.

The Speaker said, “What happened in the House in the last session could have been averted. We would ensure we have a peaceful upcoming session.”