Will ensure safety of investors: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary at business conclave

A two-day state-level business conclave organised here by the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) brought together investors, entrepreneurs, business associations and government representatives to discuss the potential of investment, industrial expansion and employment generation in the state.

Organised as part of the BCCI’s centenary celebrations under the theme ‘Vyavasay, Rajneeti, Vikas’, the conclave, which concluded Sunday, witnessed participation from over 300 delegates representing around 73 chambers of commerce, business associations and private stakeholders from across Bihar.

Speaking at the opening session of the event on Saturday, Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain stressed upon tapping into the youth’s potential to generate employment opportunities across tourism, agriculture and entrepreneurial sectors.