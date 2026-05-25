Will ensure safety of investors: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary at business conclave

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A two-day state-level business conclave organised here by the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) brought together investors, entrepreneurs, business associations and government representatives to discuss the potential of investment, industrial expansion and employment generation in the state.
Organised as part of the BCCI’s centenary celebrations under the theme ‘Vyavasay, Rajneeti, Vikas’, the conclave, which concluded Sunday, witnessed participation from over 300 delegates representing around 73 chambers of commerce, business associations and private stakeholders from across Bihar.
Speaking at the opening session of the event on Saturday, Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain stressed upon tapping into the youth’s potential to generate employment opportunities across tourism, agriculture and entrepreneurial sectors.
Referring to Bihar’s increasing national visibility, the Governor also spoke about his broader symbolic visions for the state, including INS Patna, the possibility of an Army Day Parade being conducted in Bihar capital, and the possible establishment of an IPL team named ‘Patna Patriots’.
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, who attended the closing session of the event on Sunday, said: “There is no dearth of investment proposals in Bihar. We want to encourage public-private partnership. We assure investors of complete safety and good law and order conditions. We have asked the DMs and SPs to meet business bodies every month without fail.”
The CM also held discussions with representatives from chambers of commerce, industry associations and business organisations regarding opportunities linked to industry, trade, investment and employment generation in Bihar.
“The state government remains committed to strengthening Bihar’s industrial and investment landscape while creating greater opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship for the youth,” he added, while addressing delegates during the concluding session.
Several entrepreneurs present at the conclave highlighted concerns relating to industrial infrastructure and investment accessibility while simultaneously pointing toward Bihar’s growing entrepreneurial and labour potential. However, they identified Bihar’s potential as much more than that of a labour economy and expressed aspirations to boost the tourism industry.
Representatives from business associations across Arwal, Aurangabad, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad attended the conclave alongside sector-specific organisations such as Bihar Electric Traders, Bihar Chemists and Druggists Association, Bihar Paper Merchants, and Bihar Motorsport.
Several senior representatives of the BCCI, including president P K Aggarwal, vice-presidents N K Aggarwal and Vishal Tekriwal, secretary general Mukesh Jain, and treasurer Rajesh Jain were also present at the event.— The writer is an intern at The India Express
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