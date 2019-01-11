‘Will ensure party stands on its feet,’ says Sheila Dikshit

Following the announcement that she will be the new Delhi Congress chief, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit briefly met the three working presidents on Thursday. She will meet senior leaders to decide the course of action ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Explained A name city knows well Sheila Dikshit’s return to Delhi politics as the state Congress chief barely comes as a shock. The most recognisable face in the state unit, Dikshit’s 15-year-long stint as Delhi CM had made her a household name. She maintained a strong hold on MLAs as well as senior leaders of the city unit when she was CM. The challenge for Dikshit now is to bolster the party’s grassroots presence and lead a strong campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at a time when its opponents have already set the ball rolling.

Visibly excited to head the party’s Delhi unit, Dikshit, who had distanced herself from politics after the 2015 Assembly elections, told The Indian Express: “There is a lot that needs to be done in Delhi. I am going to meet all leaders and working presidents to seek their suggestions on the strategy which needs to be followed. The next few days are going to be extremely crucial for all of us as we lay out our plans for the next few months.”

Dikshit (80), a three-time chief minister who has dominated Delhi politics for one-and-a-half decades since 1998, was voted out in the 2013 polls. On an alliance with the AAP in Delhi, she said, “There has been no such discussion as of now… I am not in favour or against anything just now. I must study it properly… go to the depth and then see… I am heading the Congress and will ensure that the party stands on its feet.”

Senior leaders said the party will focus on setting up booth-level committees — an initiative planned under former chief Ajay Maken’s tenure.

“Our aim will be to expose the lies of BJP and AAP. While the BJP has failed to address important issues such as the sealing drive and pollution, the AAP government has not been able to live up to its tall claims. We will meet on Friday to discuss these issues,” Haroon Yusuf, working president, told The Indian Express.