Will ensure action in Jhajjar journalist case: Anil Vij

Vij, who holds Home as well as the Health Ministry, said that “if needed the entire episode would be probed including the issue related to medical certificate”. Vij, who holds Home as well as the Health Ministry, said that “if needed the entire episode would be probed including the issue related to medical certificate”.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Sunday said that he has sought a report from Jhajjar SP regarding a local photo journalist Naresh Khohal, who was arrested after he had informed the local police about stone pelting in his neighbourhood on the night of May 7.

“I have asked from the SP what action has been initiated into the matter. Next action will be taken after studying the report,” Vij told the media persons.

An inquiry conducted by a young IAS officer Uttam Singh, who is Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jhajjar, had pointed out various holes in the police theory in the matter. In his inquiry report submitted to Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner on May 26, the IAS officer had also pointed that the policeman, who is complainant in the case, was not even authorised to lodge a complaint under the Disaster Management Act. The probe also suggested that a doctor of government hospital issued a medical certificate, which police used in their favour, even as the journalist was not taken to the room of the doctor for medical examination.

Vij, who holds Home as well as the Health Ministry, said that “if needed the entire episode would be probed including the issue related to medical certificate”.

“Certainly, the action will be taken into the matter. I know how to take action in such matters. I will take information regarding the case to ensure action into the matter,” said Vij.

When pointed out that an official, who is facing allegations in the matter, is close to a senior police office, he minister said: “Anil Vij doesn’t care who is close to whom. Action will be initiated whoever committed the wrong act. Anil Vij stands by those who don’t have anybody to help. I have always fought for the common man. I have always raised their voice.”

Khohal is a photo journalist with a Hindi daily in Haryana’s Jhajjar town. Hours after he had informed the police about the stone pelting in his neighbourhood, he was arrested for “creating nuisance” and “spreading infection of dangerous disease”, violation of Covid-19 instructions and under Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In his statement to ADC Uttam Singh, Khohal had stated, “I was framed in the case. My fault was only that I recorded my statement before DSP Shamsher Singh in connection with the misbehaviour with journalists by City Police Station SHO Roshan Lal in the thana.”

On his part, the SHO had termed the allegations against him as false and totally baseless. “Head constable Sandeep Kumar had informed me that Khohal and Vivek were creating a nuisance in a drunken stage in Jhajjar’s Rahniya Colony. I had asked the head constable to take appropriate legal action,” the SHO had stated in his statement to the inquiry officer.

Vivek was also arrested in the matter. In his statement to ADC Singh through a recorded video, Vivek had stated that he doesn’t know Khohal.

“On the basis of the available evidences, it can’t be established that the FIR registered by Inspector Roshan Lal’s (thana) under these sections was appropriate,” concluded Uttam Singh in his report.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd