Will drive 1 crore infiltrators out of Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

BJP’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh. BJP’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh.

Without mentioning the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), state BJP president Dilip Ghosh Sunday said around one crore infiltrators will be sent back to Bangladesh from West Bengal.

At a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, Ghosh said Hindus have been driven out of Bangladesh. “Why is the Mamata Banerjee government opposing citizenship to these victims of religious persecution, while letting infiltrators from Bangladesh eat our share of government benefits. One crore infiltrators in the state are thriving on the government’s Rs 2 per kg subsidised rice. We won’t let these infiltrators live in Bengal. We will drive them away,” said Ghosh who also led another pro-CAA rally at Naihati in the district.

Taking a jibe at Ghosh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee said he is like “our goddess Laxmi”. “The more he speaks, the better for us. He is making it easier for us to get people’s support,” said Chatterjee.

State minister Tapas Roy said Ghosh should be “ashamed of his hate speeches”.

Meanwhile, the TMC took out a protest rally in Jalpaiguri district.

In another unique protest, one Mukesh Gupta swam 12-km downstream across river Hooghly in protest against the PM.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App