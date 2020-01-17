Will do everything possible to lift farmers from poverty: CM Thackeray

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP MP Supriya Sule and actor Aamir Khan at the inauguration of ‘Krushik 2020 Exhibition’, in Pune on Thursday. (Express) NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP MP Supriya Sule and actor Aamir Khan at the inauguration of ‘Krushik 2020 Exhibition’, in Pune on Thursday. (Express)

STATING that his government will make all possible efforts to lift farmers out of poverty, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the farm sector will see infusion of modern technology so that farmers are able to overcome all odds, improve agricultural yield and stand on their feet.

Speaking at an agricultural exhibition organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of the Agricultural Development Trust in Baramati, the chief minister praised the exhibition and said, “The Kendra is doing a commendable job… the world is changing rapidly. Modern technology has made its presence felt in all fields. Farming is the main occupation in the country and the backbone of the economy. Our population is growing rapidly. To cater to the rising population, the farmer is trying his best. Therefore, we need to do everything possible to see that farmers get all possible help and all their problems are resolved,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, state Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse and actor Aamir Khan also attended the event.

