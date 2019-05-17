Will divide Alwar into 2 police districts: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Following the gangrape of a woman in Alwar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that Alwar will be divided into two police districts to bring crime under control.

Addressing a press conference in Alwar, along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi who met the victim on Thursday, Gehlot termed the district as “quite critical” and that the demand to divide it was long pending.

On April 26, six men had accosted the woman and her husband on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and took them to an isolated place, where they allegedly raped her in front of her husband. Since then, the five men who raped the woman, and the sixth person who made the video and uploaded it on social media, have been arrested.

Rahul said, “As soon as I heard about it, I telephoned Ashok Gehlot ji. I wanted to come here immediately; I was coming yesterday (Wednesday) but there was some problem with the weather.” Rahul said this was not a “political issue” but an “emotional” thing for him.

“We want to send a message, not just to Alwar or Rajasthan, but across India, that such acts will not be tolerated. I’ve not come here to indulge in politics. I came here to meet a family, a woman, and what they’ve said to me, they’ve said it with their heart, and I will take action on it.”

Attacking the BJP, Gehlot said, “They’re politicising it, the entire country knows. Everyone knows that the FIR was lodged on May (2) and action was initiated; the poll was on May 6.”