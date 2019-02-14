Will discuss shifting of the Army Training Command with PM Modi, Defence Minister: Himachal CM

Toggle Menu
Jai Ram Thakur said that so far no official information had been communicated to the government about shifting of Army Training Command.

(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

In reference to Indian Army’s apparent plans to shift the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) from Shimla to Ambala in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Thursday that he would “leave no stone unturned” to get the proposal withdrawn.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri raised the issue of the possible shifting of ARTRAC outside of Shimla to Ambala, to which Thakur said, “If the Army has made such plans, it would be as per their internal strategies and requirements, but ARTRAC has historical significance for Shimla, so personally I’m not in favour of it shifting to some other place.”

Thakur said that so far no official information had been communicated to the government about shifting of ARTRAC. But, a delegation comprising several serving Army officers and ex-servicemen had met him on Wednesday and had expressed concern over the probable shifting of ARTRAC to Ambala, Thakur said in the assembly.

The chief minister said that he would take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, verbally, and in writing, if need be.

“I will go everything it takes to keep ARTRAC in Shimla,” Thakur said.

