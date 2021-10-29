Will discuss Covid recovery, climate change issues at G20, COP26: PM Modi

Ahead of his visit to Italy and the UK to attend the G20 and COP26 meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said he will hold discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic in Rome and highlight equitable distribution of carbon space in Glasgow.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow in the UK from November 1-2 at the invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change,” the PM said, noting that this will be the first in-person summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He said the meeting will allow the G20 to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the grouping can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic.

“During my visit to Italy, I will also visit the Vatican City, to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin,” Modi said.

The G20 summit in Italy is expected to come out with a “very concrete outcome” in combating the pandemic and similar challenges in the future besides deliberating on a global health architecture, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Thursday.

Shringla said the PM will hold a series of bilateral meetings that could include talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on October 31, Modi said he will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The PM said he will highlight the need to address climate change issues, including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles.