Will develop policy to check misuse of social media: Prasad

Union Law and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said he will hold discussions with stakeholders, including political parties, to develop a policy to deal with misuse of social media.
He made the comment in the Rajya Sabha, while responding to a suggestion in this regard by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, after several members expressed concern over misuse of social media and lynching incidents.
“The issue of misuse of social media is a larger issue and also a sensitive and serious one. We cannot come to a conclusion on one side,” Naidu said.
The Chairman said he could only suggest to the government to hold discussions with all stakeholders, including political parties, and then try to evolve a national policy as “this will have international ramifications also”.
Prasad said a notice has been issued to a social media platform and they have reverted. He said, as suggested, he would be holding consultations.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App