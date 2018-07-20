Will develop policy to check misuse of social media: Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad said a notice has been issued to a social media platform and they have reverted. (Express file photo) Ravi Shankar Prasad said a notice has been issued to a social media platform and they have reverted. (Express file photo)

Union Law and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said he will hold discussions with stakeholders, including political parties, to develop a policy to deal with misuse of social media.

He made the comment in the Rajya Sabha, while responding to a suggestion in this regard by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, after several members expressed concern over misuse of social media and lynching incidents.

“The issue of misuse of social media is a larger issue and also a sensitive and serious one. We cannot come to a conclusion on one side,” Naidu said.

The Chairman said he could only suggest to the government to hold discussions with all stakeholders, including political parties, and then try to evolve a national policy as “this will have international ramifications also”.

Prasad said a notice has been issued to a social media platform and they have reverted. He said, as suggested, he would be holding consultations.

