‘Will develop Junagadh as heritage city’: Rupani lays foundation stone of sewerage network

Rupani announced that Rs 88 crore will be allocated for the construction of two flyover bridges near the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation bus station and at Joshipura area of Junagadh city. (File)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced Wednesday the state government will develop Junagadh as a heritage city offering best facilities to tourists and residents.

The CM laid the foundation stone for the Rs 319.48-crore city-wide underground drainage network and three sewage water treatment plants in Junagadh Wednesday. Junagadh is the only municipal corporation area in the state without a modern underground sewage network.

Addressing a public meeting from Police Parade Ground in Junagadh city, after laying the foundation stone of the sewerage project, Rupani announced that Rs 88 crore will be allocated for the construction of two flyover bridges near the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation bus station and at Joshipura area of Junagadh city.

“Residents of Junagadh would become free from traffic snarls when these two bridges are constructed. We are planning to make Junagadh free from level railway crossings. We are committed to ensure that the historic city of Junagadh becomes as pride of Saurashtra. We will develop Junagadh as heritage city where all modern amenities will be available,” an official release quoted the CM as saying.

At the event, Rupani said since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Girnar ropeway, the world’s longest ropeway to a temple, in October last year, more than 2.5 lakh pilgrims had paid their obeisance at Ambaji shrine atop Mount Girnar. “We shall make Junagadh a tourism hub by developing the Narsinh Maheta lake, Mahabat Makbara, and Uparkot fort complex among others,” he said.

Junagadh is among the oldest cities of Gujarat with more than 2,300-year-long history. Renovation of Uparkot fort complex, Majevadi Gate, and Sardar Gate is already underway. “We shall also throw open Indreshwar Lion Safari Park in the forest of Girnar. We have already issued instructions to forest department in this regard. Development of tourism would lead to economic growth of Junagadh,” the release quoted the CM as saying.

Earlier, an official release issued by the state information department had stated that the city-wide drainage and STP projects would provide drainage facility to 3.5 lakh residents in Junagadh city and would be completed within 27 months.