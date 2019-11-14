Will definitely bring OSH Code in Budget Session: Labour Minister

The Centre will seek the passage of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code in the next Budget session of Parliament for approval, Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Wednesday.

On August 2, the Parliament approved the first of the four proposed codes — Code on Wages, 2019 — that sought to extend the benefit of obligatory minimum wages to all workers and not just those in ‘scheduled employments’. The government intends to subsume 44 labour laws into four codes to improve the ease of doing business and attract investment for spurring growth.

Besides the codes on wages and occupational safety, the government is in the process of bringing in codes on social security and industrial relations.

“We will definitely bring the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code in the Budget Session,” Gangwar said on the sidelines of an event of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation.

The Minister said that the government was pushing all four codes to become a reality as soon as possible. —FE